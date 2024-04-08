While their focus primarily lies on draft preparation these days, the New England Patriots have also not forgotten to address one other issue: the contract status of Kyle Dugger. A little more than a month after he was assigned the transition tag, the team and its starting safety have reached an agreement on a new contract extension.

The four-year deal will keep Dugger signed through the 2027 season. At a base value of $58 million, it is also making him one of the highest-paid players in football at his position.

What does all of it mean from a big-picture perspective, though? Let’s find out.

The Patriots commit to Dugger as a defensive leader

When Dugger was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, long-time starting safety Devin McCourty already was on the back-nine of his career. The two players did share the field for the next three seasons, with the youngster effectively being groomed to take over as a future leader both on and off the field.

While not being voted a captain like McCourty was, Dugger still filled that role in 2023. He was a tone-setter in the secondary, and played a crucial role as a communicator and chess piece capable of being moved around the lineup.

The Patriots obviously liked what they saw, otherwise they would not have used the $13.8 million transition tag to keep him from unrestricted free agency in March. Now, any remaining questions about his future with the team have been answered as well: New England has committed to Dugger as a vital part of the operation for the long haul.

New England’s safety group still faces questions

With Dugger now guaranteed to stay put in 2024 and beyond, the Patriots will again have one of the better safety tandems in football: he and Jabrill Peppers are as potent a one-two punch at the position as you will find.

With Peppers entering a contract season, however, his future is in question. At 28 and coming off arguably the best season of his career, he does appear to be a realistic candidate to also get offered an extension at some point. Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen, putting an aura of uncertain around his outlook.

That is not the only TBD within New England’s safety group at the moment. The status of projected No. 3 Marte Mapu also is up in the air; how will he factor into the mix after being used as both a box and a free safety on occasion. Joshuah Bledsoe and free agency signing Jaylinn Hawkins also are part of the group, and their usage under new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington has yet to be determined.

The team feels optimistic about his outlook

Dugger was one of the most impactful players in football in 2022, registering four takeaways and scoring a league-leading three defensive touchdowns. Following Devin McCourty’s retirement and him being asked to play more deep snaps compared to previous seasons, however, his production dropped off in 2023.

Dugger was still solid and a core member of the New England secondary, but no longer looked like the big play waiting to happen. A concern? Not for the Patriots, apparently.

Whether that means they have a concrete plan in mind to add a true free safety in the mold of McCourty, or they are just confident that he will become an impact player even in more varied role has yet to be determined. Fact is, however, that they would not have made the investment if they felt unsure about the type of player Dugger is and can be within their defensive structure.

3-minute reminder of what Kyle Dugger can do at his best pic.twitter.com/vRWDY4hfVc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 7, 2024

The 2020 draft class has another new contract

The Patriots’ draft success has been subject to plenty of criticism over the last few years, and justifiably so to some extent. However, there is no denying the success of the 2020 class (even with some notable misses such as tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene): Dugger has now become its fourth member to sign a second contract with the team.

He is therefore joining a group that also consists of fellow second-round pick Josh Uche, third-round selection Anfernee Jennings, and sixth-rounder Michael Onwenu. All three of them had previously been kept around on new contracts of one (Uche) and three (Jennings, Onwenu) seasons, respectively.

With the Patriots’ new-look leadership openly proclaiming “draft and develop” as the new roster building strategy, the selections made in 2020 will play a key role in shaping the future of the team.