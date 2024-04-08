The new-look New England Patriots are taking another step toward the 2024 season on Monday.

The team’s offseason workout program will be kicked off that day. This means that a significant portion of Patriots players will be back at Gillette Stadium for the first time since the end of the regular season in January.

How many will actually report to the team facility remains to be seen given that spring workouts are strictly voluntary, with the exception of mandatory minicamp in mid-June. It would not be a surprise if a majority of the team’s roster still shows up given that attendance for these sessions has been historically strong in New England.

Among the players expected to arrive at the Patriots’ facility on Monday are tight end Hunter Henry and quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who are among the team leaders in offseason workout bonuses. In addition, 23 others have similar bonuses in their respective contracts with the team.

The first phase of offseason workouts will focus solely on strength and conditioning. Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020, players are allowed to spend 90 minutes on the field each day and two hours in total at the club facility under team supervision. In New England, this process will be led by assistant coaches Deron Mayo and Brian McDonough.

Starting with Phase 2 in May, the Patriots will then be permitted to hold individual and group drills over a three-week period. Additionally, offensive players will be allowed to line up across from other offensive players, and defensive players will be permitted to do the same on their side of the ball.

The third phase, meanwhile, will cover the final four weeks of offseason workouts. The team can hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but neither full pads nor any live contact will be allowed until the start of training camp in late July. Phase 3, which will begin in late May, will also feature 10 days worth of organized team activities as well as the aforementioned mandatory minicamp on June 12-14.

June 13 is the final day of New England’s offseason work, even though it remains to be seen how flexible Jerod Mayo will be in his first year as head coach. Under his predecessor, Bill Belichick, the team regularly shortened its offseason program.