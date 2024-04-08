The New England Patriots were quite busy last week, inviting several players to Gillette Stadium for pre-draft visits. Among that group was one of the better offensive tackle prospects in this year’s class, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton.

Guyton, who measured at 6-foot-8, 322 pounds at the Scouting Combine, projects as a fringe first-round pick in this year’s draft. With the tackle-needy Patriots in possession of the 34th overall selection, he might be a realistic target if he slides into the early second round.

Guyton spent the first three years of his college career at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022. In his two seasons with the Sooners, he appeared in 20 games with 14 starts, a majority at the right tackle position. Along the way, he was credited with only two sacks and 16 total quarterback pressures given up.

Despite his relative lack of experience playing on the left side — he spent only 74 of his 1,095 career snaps at the position (6.8%) — he could make the move if asked to do so. His prototypical size combined with an impressive athletic skillset should make for a relatively seamless transition, if that is the plan.

For New England, it likely would be. The team has no clear starter at left tackle, after all, with Chukwuma Okorafor, Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott currently atop the depth chart.

The Patriots are therefore firmly in the tackle market, with Guyton among six OTs linked to them through pre-draft visits. BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, Tulsa’s Darrell Simpson, Georgia State’s Travis Glover, Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, and Penn State’s Caedan Wallace have also been to Gillette Stadium so far.

In total, teams are allowed 30 such visits. Guyton is New England’s 14th reported one so far.