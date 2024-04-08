Patriots draft profile: Jermaine Burton has plenty of talent at the receiver position

The New England Patriots continue their hunt of adding potential playmakers to their offense. Luckily for them, the 2024 NFL Draft features a deep wide receiver class filled with weapons capable of making an impact from very early in their respective pro careers.

One of those names is Jermaine Burton, a receiver filled with talent but some questionable red flags will likely result in his name being called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Let’s therefore take a closer look at Burton to find out what he would bring to the table.

Hard facts

Name: Jermaine Burton

Position: Wide receiver

School: University of Alabama (via transfer of Georgia)

Opening day age: 23 (6/28/2001)

Measurements: 6’0 2/8”, 196 pounds, 9 7/8” hand size, 31” arm length, 74 7/8” wingspan, 9.09 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 50 games (39 starts) | 2,012 offensive snaps | 132 receptions, 2,376 receiving yards, 23 receiving TDs | 4 carries, 50 rushing yards (12.5 yards/carry)

Accolades: N/A

A four-star prospect in Calabasas, California, Burton originally returned home to Georgia to begin his collegiate career with the Bulldogs in 2020. Burton played in 24 games over his first two years with the program and finished with 53 receptions for just over 900 yards.

He paced all of Georgia’s receivers in 2021 averaging 19.1 yards per reception. In an Orange Bowl victory, Burton hauled in a 57-yard touchdown before having two catches for 28 yards in Georgia’s National Championship victory over Alabama.

Burton then transferred to Alabama following the year and started 12 games his first season. He totaled 40 receptions for a team-high 677 receiving yards. Returning for his senior season, Burton led the SEC with a 20.5 yards per catch average and posted a team-high (and career-high) 798 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Draft profile

Expected round: 2-3 | Consensus big board: No. 77 | Patriots meeting: N/A

Strengths: Burton’s game is built around his 4.45 40-yard speed and ability to win vertically. He averaged 18.0 yards per reception over his collegiate career as he challenges defensive backs with his long speed.

Despite his 6-foot frame, Burton’s elite explosive grades and physicality at the catch point shine in contested catch situations — where he caught nearly 53 percent of his contested catch targets throughout college.

Burton’s hands are one of his biggest strengths as he had just four total drops in college and a 0 percent drop rate in his final season at Alabama. He has excellent tracking ability (below) as a deep threat and a large catch radius.

Weaknesses: While the film is largely impressive for Burton, there are a few red flags on and off the field. Starting between the lines, the receiver has some impressive routes but shouldn't be defined as a technician — with specific issues at times with breaking routes. Burton also isn't overly creative with the ball in his hands and relies mainly on his speed which led to him averaging just 4.1 yards after catch in college.

Beyond his physical abilities, Burton struck a female Tennessee fan after a game during a field storming. He also tallied 10 penalties while in college with multiple conduct penalties and seems to lack effort at times when the progression starts away from him.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? Throughout his collegiate career, Burton played 74 percent of his passing snaps out wide. He could fulfill that role in New England and should be able to make an immediate impact in the league as a field stretcher at minimum.

What is his growth potential? Burton was a lower volume threat in college and shouldn’t be expected to become a target hog in the NFL. However, his athletic profile and surefire hands could lead to him being more than just a vertical field stretcher and a consistent No. 2 or No. 3 in an NFL passing attack.

Does he have positional versatility? Despite only being 6-foot, 194 pounds, Burton plays bigger than he measures and should continue to play most of his snaps out wide — although he can move into the slot when needed. Beyond the receiver spot, he handled four rushes (50 yards) his freshman year at Georgia and played just three career special teams snaps at Alabama.

Why the Patriots? The Patriots depth chart still lacks a receiver who can primarily play along the boundary, making Burton a strong fit for the current group. Plus, Burton’s ability to win downfield would make him a strong fit with potential rookie QBs Jaylen Daniels and Drake Maye.

Why not the Patriots? New England’s new regime has made it clear they are prioritizing their culture this offseason, so a player like Burton, who has non-football red flags, could be off their draft board.

One-sentence verdict: Burton has all talent needed at the wide receiver position but must be more consistent and disciplined on and off the field.

What do you think about Jermaine Burton as a potential Patriots target? Good value on Day 2? Or bigger concerns than other wideouts in that range? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.