Patriots draft profile: Versatility is Ben Sinnott’s calling card

The New England Patriots managed to re-sign Hunter Henry and also brought Austin Hooper aboard as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Even with them and La’Michael Pettway under contract for 2024, however, their tight end position remains a work in progress.

The biggest issue is the lack of long-term perspective and developmental talent. Henry and Hooper will both turn 30 during the upcoming season, while the 27-year-old Pettway has yet to prove himself much more than an emergency option at the NFL level.

This means that the Patriots are in the market for tight end help. If they indeed go shopping in this year’s draft, Ben Sinnott is a player to keep an eye on.

Hard facts

Name: Ben Sinnott

Position: Tight end

School: Kansas State

Opening day age: 22 (6/14/2002)

Measurements: 6’3 7/8”, 250 lbs, 77 1/2” wingspan, 32 3/8” arm length, 9 1/2” hand size, 4.68s 40-yard dash, 6.82s 3-cone drill, 4.23s short shuttle, 40.0” vertical jump, 10’6” broad jump, 9.73 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 38 games (28 starts) | 1,754 offensive snaps, 82 special teams snaps | 123 targets, 81 catches (65.9%), 1,131 receiving yards, 10 TDs | 1 fumble | 5 quarterback pressures surrendered (1 hit, 4 hurries)

Accolades: First-team All-Big Ten (2022, 2023), Academic All-Big Ten (2021, 2022, 2023)

Sinnott earned all-state honors as a tight end, wide receiver and defensive end during his high school career time at Columbus Catholic in Waterloo, IA, but he was rated as a no-star recruit heading toward the college level. He originally committed to playing at South Dakota, but later ended up joining Kansas State as a walk-on.

In his four seasons as a Wildcat, Sinnott developed into a productive and valuable member of the team’s offense. After not seeing any action in 2020 and playing only a marginal role in 2021, he established himself as the school’s top tight end prospect from 2022 on. In that role, he caught 79 passes for 1,116 yards and 10 touchdowns over his final two collegiate campaigns.

The two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection was invited to both the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year.

Draft profile

Expected round: 3-4 | Consensus big board: No. 121 | Patriots meeting: Senior Bowl

Strengths: Compared to prototypical tight end measurements, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Sinnott is a bit on the smaller side. That said, he makes up for his slight lack of size with some impressive athleticism. In fact, his 9.73 Relative Athletic Score — a composite of his workout numbers during the per-draft process — is one of the highest among all tight ends in this year’s draft. Most importantly, his testing numbers translate to the field.

Sinnott is a smooth and effective mover, with the necessary quickness and agility to make efficient cuts or adapt his body position both as a receiver and when on the move as a blocker. This allows him to create separation and also helps him run some crisp routes from the stem to the catch point. He also offers some good natural hands, and has shown an ability to track the ball in the air and make catches outside of his frame.

He also offers good versatility. The Wildcats used him in a variety of roles within their offense, lining him up in-line, in the slot, and in the backfield on a regular basis. He also has plenty of experience as a blocker regardless of position: he was used as a lead blocker from the fullback spot, as a traditional end-of-the-line blocking tight end, and on screen passes.

Weaknesses: Sinnott’s lack of size is no disqualifier by any means, and he has shown he can be a productive player. That said, it might put a bit of a cap on his ceiling as a player and he is unlikely to ever become a true mismatch nightmare à la Rob Gronkowski because of it. Relative to his frame, he already looks maxed out.

In addition, there is room for growth in the blocking department. Sinnott would likely benefit from some time in an NFL strength program, and also needs to get more consistent using his leverage against defenders. He has a tendency to attack a bit too aggressively, and also needs to stay engaged for longer after first initiating contact.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? Capable of wearing several hats, Sinnott projects as a move tight end at the next level. As such, he would be a rotational second or third option early in his career, and as a complementary piece to the more traditional Y-tight end on the Patriots’ roster, team captain Hunter Henry.

What is his growth potential? Based on his size and testing numbers, Sinnott draws comparisons to current San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. He does lack the same high-end athletic profile, but could end up playing a similar role in the NFL. Ideally, and with some improvements in blocking, he would become a starter-level F-tight end capable of serving as a chess piece player.

Does he have positional versatility? In case you didn’t read the previous 848 words, the answer to this question is: yes. Sinnott was used in a variety of roles at Kansas State, and brings experience both as a do-it-all option in the passing and the running games. In addition, he also has some special teams snaps on his résumé. Given the NFL’s new kickoff rules, he might have value on the kick return squad.

Why the Patriots? New England lacks developmental depth at its tight end position, as noted above, and Sinnott is one of the best options available in this year’s draft. With Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper both under contract, he would enter as a third option and package player, and thus be given time to maximize his potential as a multi-faceted player for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Why not the Patriots? While it appears some members of the media are lower on Sinnott, he is a realistic candidate to be drafted with in the first three rounds. For the Patriots, the decision might therefore come down to picking him versus a player addressing a superior need such as offensive tackle or wide receiver. That call might not end up in his favor, at least when it comes to New England as a landing spot.

One-sentence verdict: Sinnott offers some intriguing tools and versatility, and if available at No. 103 in the early fourth round could be a quality pickup for a low-key tight end-needy Patriots team.

What do you think about Ben Sinnott as a potential Patriots target? Should he be added to the mix? Or should other positions be prioritized in his projected range? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.