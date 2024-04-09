New England Patriots links 4/09/24 - Team-building in focus; Why Pats must ace the 2024 NFL Draft

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault notes TE great Russ Francis was honored with a celebration of life ceremony in his beloved Hawaii.
- Highlights: First day back, players return for offseason conditioning program. (37 sec. video)
- Photos: Patriots players return to Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate talks about Phase 1 of the Patriots offseason program, how it works and who’s attending.
- Andy Hart outlines the simple, difficult team-building model for the Patriots: It’s all about the quarterback.
- Harrison Reno finds that whether or not New England decides to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, the “final decision” will be made by de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.
- Andy Hart explains how ‘sexy and substantive are eclipsing each other’ in the Patriots’ rebuild.
- Zolak & Bertrand discuss the Patriots potentially not drafting a QB at No. 3. Bertrand says drafting a WR at that spot would be so stupid as to be a fireable offense.
- Jerry Thornton appreciates that the Patriots have finally come to terms on an extension for safety Kyle Dugger, and offers congrats Bill Belichick, who had the vision to draft him out of an obscure program.
- Phil Perry profiles prototypical Patriots at cornerback. CB is still a need for 2024.
- Andrew Callahan’s scouting report on Drake Maye: What NFL scouts, film, stats say about this potential Pats QB.
- Justin Leger highlights CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis sharing his evaluations of UNC QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
- Lauren Campbell relays NFL analyst Tom Pelissero who is hearing enough intel that QB J.J. McCarthy ‘could very well be’ drafted second.
- Nick O’Malley notes ESPN’s Field Yates explains why the Patriots should select LSU QB Jayden Daniels if he falls to them at No. 3.
- Geoff Maggliocchetti relays Antonio Gibson on Boston weather and how he hasn’t quite ‘warmed up’ to it.
- Christopher Price’s Patriots mailbag: Does the 3-cone drill still matter? Who’ll really be making the picks? And why isn’t their more talk about the kicking situation?
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mock Draft 2.5: What if they trade down? Pats pick LSU WR Malik Nabers at No. 6.
- Jerry Thornton mentions how Jack Jones fell to the 4th round over character concerns, was suspended from the two programs he played for, and took a flamethrower to every opportunity he was given in New England. But that hasn’t stopped him from identifying the true source of his problems. Patriots fans.
- Nick O’Malley passes along a report that Troy Brown is candidate for the now-vacant wide receivers coach job at Arizona State — and has already been spotted on campus.
- John Alfano highlights Ernie Adams revisiting the 2001 AFC Conference Championship game vs. the Steelers.
- Ralph Ventre reports Bill Belichick visited two Power 5 college programs last week.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes back Evan Lazar to discuss his recent pro day visits, the Pats’ potential QB at No. 3, and just a smidge more in this latest episode. (31 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Michael Penix, J.J. McCarthy both helping NFL Draft stock; Plus, the reasoning behind the Stefon Diggs trade and Carolina’s Derrick Brown extension.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: Patriots’ rebuild is a process, it’s more than just the QB.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Nine teams that most need to ace their draft picks. Patriots 6th.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Five AFC teams that must ace the draft, including rebuilding Chargers, Patriots.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Draft Big Board: Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
- Austin Gayle (The Ringer) Who is the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft? Depends on what you’re looking for: Superlatives for this deep and interesting WR draft class
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Scouting Report: UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu is the best pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1. Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. makes his way into the first round. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Top three 2024 NFL free agents at every offensive position and every defensive position.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Best NFL draft picks of the past 10 years. No Pats.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Cornerback Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons.
