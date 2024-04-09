 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/09/24 - Team-building in focus; Why Pats must ace the 2024 NFL Draft

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
New England Patriots Practice
David Andrews in attendance for Phase one, offseason workouts
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Michael Penix, J.J. McCarthy both helping NFL Draft stock; Plus, the reasoning behind the Stefon Diggs trade and Carolina’s Derrick Brown extension.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: Patriots’ rebuild is a process, it’s more than just the QB.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Nine teams that most need to ace their draft picks. Patriots 6th.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Five AFC teams that must ace the draft, including rebuilding Chargers, Patriots.
  • Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Draft Big Board: Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
  • Austin Gayle (The Ringer) Who is the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft? Depends on what you’re looking for: Superlatives for this deep and interesting WR draft class
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Scouting Report: UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu is the best pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft.
  • Adam Rank (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1. Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
  • Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. makes his way into the first round. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Top three 2024 NFL free agents at every offensive position and every defensive position.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) Best NFL draft picks of the past 10 years. No Pats.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Cornerback Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons.

