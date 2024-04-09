The new-look New England Patriots started their 2024 offseason workout program on Monday, and it they enjoyed some strong attendance during the first voluntary session.

A full roll call is not possible from the outside and with limited information available, but material shared on the Patriots’ website and on social media indicates that at least 49 players participated in the workout at Gillette Stadium. The actual number is likely even higher, meaning that a significant portion of the 70 men currently under contract was present.

That group included multiple starter-level players and team leaders, listed here in alphabetical order:

OT Calvin Anderson

CB Alex Austin

P Bryce Baringer

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

S Joshuah Bledsoe

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Kayshon Boutte

ED William Bradley-King

QB Jacoby Brissett

WR DeMario Douglas

LB Christian Elliss

DT Daniel Ekuale

RB Antonio Gibson

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB JaMycal Hasty

TE Austin Hooper

DT Davon Godchaux

CB Christian Gonzalez

S Jaylinn Hawkins

CB Azizi Hearn

TE Hunter Henry

DT Trysten Hill

ED Anfernee Jennings

CB Jonathan Jones

ED Matthew Judon

OL Nick Leverett

G Atonio Mafi

OT Conor McDermott

LB Raekwon McMillan

WR K.J. Osborn

S Jabrill Peppers

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

WR Jalen Reagor

DE Sam Roberts

K Chad Ryland

ST Brenden Schooler

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

G Sidy Sow

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

G Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Jahlani Tavai

WR Tyquan Thornton

ED Josh Uche

CB Shaun Wade

DT Armon Watts

CB Marco Wilson

DE Keion White

QB Bailey Zappe

Phase 1 of offseason workouts will be led by assistant coaches Deron Mayo and Brian McDonough and focus exclusively on strength and conditioning work. The intensity of offseason preparation will start to increase throughout the spring, culminating in mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.