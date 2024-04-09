The new-look New England Patriots started their 2024 offseason workout program on Monday, and it they enjoyed some strong attendance during the first voluntary session.
A full roll call is not possible from the outside and with limited information available, but material shared on the Patriots’ website and on social media indicates that at least 49 players participated in the workout at Gillette Stadium. The actual number is likely even higher, meaning that a significant portion of the 70 men currently under contract was present.
That group included multiple starter-level players and team leaders, listed here in alphabetical order:
- OT Calvin Anderson
- CB Alex Austin
- P Bryce Baringer
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- WR Kendrick Bourne
- WR Kayshon Boutte
- ED William Bradley-King
- QB Jacoby Brissett
- WR DeMario Douglas
- LB Christian Elliss
- DT Daniel Ekuale
- RB Antonio Gibson
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- TE Austin Hooper
- DT Davon Godchaux
- CB Christian Gonzalez
- S Jaylinn Hawkins
- CB Azizi Hearn
- TE Hunter Henry
- DT Trysten Hill
- ED Anfernee Jennings
- CB Jonathan Jones
- ED Matthew Judon
- OL Nick Leverett
- G Atonio Mafi
- OT Conor McDermott
- LB Raekwon McMillan
- WR K.J. Osborn
- S Jabrill Peppers
- DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- WR Jalen Reagor
- DE Sam Roberts
- K Chad Ryland
- ST Brenden Schooler
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- G Sidy Sow
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson
- G Cole Strange
- LB Sione Takitaki
- LB Jahlani Tavai
- WR Tyquan Thornton
- ED Josh Uche
- CB Shaun Wade
- DT Armon Watts
- CB Marco Wilson
- DE Keion White
- QB Bailey Zappe
Phase 1 of offseason workouts will be led by assistant coaches Deron Mayo and Brian McDonough and focus exclusively on strength and conditioning work. The intensity of offseason preparation will start to increase throughout the spring, culminating in mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.
