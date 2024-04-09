Even though the New England Patriots rebuilt their coaching staff this offseason, Troy Brown currently remains with the organization in what was described by head coach Jerod Mayo as a skill development role. However, his future with the team is in question once again.

The Patriots’ former wide receivers coach is reportedly “in contention” for the same position on the Arizona State coaching staff.

According to Noah Furtado of 247 Sports, Brown was already spotted at the school’s campus in Tempe, AZ. The 52-year-old is a candidate to replace former Sun Devils wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who had recently left for the University of Oregon.

An eighth-round draft pick by New England in 1993, Brown appeared in a combined 212 regular season and playoff games over the course of his 15-year career. One of the most productive players in franchise history, he helped the team win three Super Bowls and was later voted both into the Patriots Hall of Fame and to their 50th Anniversary Team.

In 2016, Brown returned to the organization via the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He was back three years later, and officially joined Bill Belichick’s staff as running backs and kick returners coach in 2020.

Brown began working with the wide receivers and kick returners one year later — a position he held for the next three seasons. With Belichick leaving the team following the 2023 season, and with Alex Van Pelt being hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator, the Patriots decided to replace him on their coaching staff.

Tyler Hughes and Tiquan Underwood were hired as wide receivers and assistant wide receivers coach, respectively. No kick returners coach was announced under new special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Despite the restructuring, Brown was offered the opportunity to remain on Jerod Mayo’s new staff. He initially agreed to return, but his situation seemingly remains fluid.