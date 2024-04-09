Hunter Henry ready to be a part of the change under Jerod Mayo

After their worst season since 1992, the New England Patriots have spent the offseason prioritizing re-signing their own players. Despite the roster looking mainly similar two weeks before the NFL Draft, things are most certainly different down at One Patriot Place.

“I mean, things are different, for sure,” captain Hunter Henry said at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. “They already are, in the building, most definitely.”

The majority of that change has to do with new head coach Jerod Mayo. The first-time head coach, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, has brought a fresh perspective and energy to the building so far as part of establishing a new culture.

“Jerod has a lot of energy and his persona and just what he brings to a room kind of lights up a room,” Henry said. “Obviously too, I think he was a player and he’s been in our seats and been where we are and played and also be a coach too. So he’s seen both sides of it.

“I think just that from your leader, seeing both sides of it and understanding us a little bit too, what we want, just maybe listening to us. It is good… I think just that player experience is good for us.”

Henry was one of those players New England prioritized re-signing this offseason, inking the veteran to a three-year contract before free agency even began. Henry, who would have been the top tight end on the open market, wanted to remain with the team to be apart of the change going forward.

“I just wanted to be here. I’m excited. I love this locker room. Love this area. Love this fan base. Love this organization. And I’ll just keep reiterating like I wanted to be a part of this,” he said. “I didn’t like how last year went — how the last two years have been — and I wanted to be a part of that change.”

That process started on Monday as the majority of the team returned to Gillette Stadium for the first day of their voluntary offseason program. While players are limited to just workouts, it’s an important part of the process to start to get back on the right track.

“There’s a long process ahead of us. We got a lot of work to do,” Henry said. “Obviously, we are all excited to be in the building, get to work, but we got a lot of work to do.

“We’re all focused on that, all the guys are for sure. It’s a good time to grow, time to re-evaluate and kinda re-establish ourselves. Kind of look at ourselves in the mirror and what we can do better, what we can grow on, and come together as a team.”