The New England Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback will wear jersey No. 0 this season.

Christian Gonzalez, who was selected by the team in the first round of last year’s draft, has changed jersey numbers. After wearing No. 6 as a rookie, he has decided to make the move back to his old college digit at the University of Oregon.

Gonzalez is among 13 members of the Patriots who had their new jersey numbers announced on Tuesday. The group includes all eight of the team’s free agency signings, as well as some other updates.

Offseason numbers update pic.twitter.com/Dczx9Jt1uY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 9, 2024

Headlined by Gonzalez, the full list of new jersey numbers in numerical order looks as follows:

No. 0: CB Christian Gonzalez

CB Christian Gonzalez No. 2: WR K.J. Osborn

WR K.J. Osborn No. 3: WR DeMario Douglas

WR DeMario Douglas No. 14: QB Jacoby Brissett

QB Jacoby Brissett No. 16: LB Sione Takitaki

LB Sione Takitaki No. 21: RB Antonio Gibson

RB Antonio Gibson No. 32: S Jaylinn Hawkins

S Jaylinn Hawkins No. 51: Nick Leverett

Nick Leverett No. 74: OL Michael Jordan

OL Michael Jordan No. 77: OT Chukwuma Okorafor

OT Chukwuma Okorafor No. 81: TE Austin Hooper

TE Austin Hooper No. 86: WR Kawaan Baker

WR Kawaan Baker No. 94: DT Armon Watts

One move that was not part of this wave of jersey number updates was Jalen Reagor moving to No. 1 after previously donning No. 83. The former first-round draft pick, who was re-signed in free agency, announced the move back to his college number at TCU on social media earlier this offseason. However, the original post showing him photoshopped in a No. 1 Patriots jersey has since been released from his account.

Whether they ultimately include Reagor or not, the new jersey numbers will not be on display until later this year. Players usually don’t wear jerseys during offseason workouts, and will only don the appropriate attire in training camp and later preseason.