Jabrill Peppers glad Kyle Dugger’s ‘high level’ of safety play will continue with Patriots

In a span of five weeks, the transition tag became a contract extension for Kyle Dugger.

His teammate atop the New England Patriots’ safety depth chart is glad to see it carry over into 2024 and beyond.

“Much deserved,” Jabrill Peppers told reporters during his Tuesday press conference at Gillette Stadium. “I said all last year — I think he’s one of the better safeties, if not the best safety in the league.”

No member of New England’s defense handled a higher workload last season than Dugger. But the Lenoir-Rhyne product had veteran company at a position no longer paced by retired captain Devin McCourty. While he accounted for 1,115 snaps and 17 starts in the final year of his rookie deal, Peppers accounted for 955 snaps despite missing consecutive starts due to a hamstring injury.

They combined to tally 187 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 15 passes defended by the conclusion of the 4-13 campaign. And by then, both versatile playmakers stood with a pair of interceptions to go with one forced fumble apiece.

Now at age 28, Dugger stands with a four-year, $58 million pact that includes $32.5 million in guarantees and a max value of $66 million. The former Cliff Harris Award winner has started 51 of his 62 appearances since arriving in Foxborough at pick No. 37 overall in the 2020 draft. And a trio of touchdown returns as well as AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors arrived in 2022.

“Anything you ask him to do, he does at a high level,” added Peppers, 28, who was retained by the Patriots on a two-year deal last offseason. “So, I definitely think it’s much appreciated. I’m happy he’s back. And hopefully, we can put together another good year.”

The first phase of the voluntary offseason program, which focuses on strength and conditioning, got underway Monday for head coach Jerod Mayo’s roster.

“Games aren’t won in April, but you can lose some if you come in here and you’re not where your feet are, you’re just going through the motions,” Peppers said. “Right now, that’s all we’re worried about, man. Getting back in shape, getting used to the new material, getting to know the new coaches, those guys getting to know us, and get the ball rolling a little bit.”