The New England Patriots took the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday to start their preparation for the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Among the players spotted during the media window were running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langi.

The two are now officially back from the Coronavirus reserve list.

Stevenson, 23, was originally placed on the Covid-19 list on December 24 and was forced to miss New England’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The fourth-round rookie is ranked second on the Patriots in rushing attempts (110), yards (465) and touchdowns (3), serving as the team’s RB2 alongside Damien Harris.

Langi, 29, is in a slightly different position than Stevenson. The linebacker and core special teamer tested positive for Covid-19 on December 20 while still on injured reserve. The Patriots had previously opened his 21-day return window, though, which means that Langi has now been activated from both lists and is back on the 53-man roster for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in late October.

Even with Stevenson and Langi back on the active team, the Patriots have four open spots remaining on their 53-man squad.

Six of their players remain on reserve/Covid-19, meanwhile: linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Under the NFL’s modified quarantine rules all of them could return in time for the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots’ Week 17 game versus Jacksonville is set to be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.