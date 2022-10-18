 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots Radio Network affiliate stations

A comprehensive list of how to catch the Patriots on the radio in English, no matter where you live.

By Bernd Buchmasser
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots games are carried on radio stations in seven states across the Northeast. Here is a full list of all the cities and associated stations where you can listen to Patriots radio broadcasts, originating from the Patriots Radio Network flagship station WBZ-FM 98.5 in Boston.

Massachusetts

  • Boston — WBZ-FM | 98.5 FM
  • Springfield — WAQY | 102.1 FM
  • Pittsfield — WBEC | 1420 AM
  • Fitchburg — WPKZ | 1280 AM/105.3 FM
  • North Adams — WNAW | 1230 AM
  • New Bedford — WBSM | 1420 AM *
  • Greenfield — WPVQ | 95.3 FM
  • Fall River — WSAR | 1480 AM **
  • Hyannis — WXTK | 95.1 FM
  • Milford — WMRC | 101.3 FM/1490 AM

Rhode Island

  • Providence — WPRO | 630 AM
  • Providence — WEAN | 99.7 FM

Maine

  • Portland — WBLM | 102.9 FM
  • Augusta — WEBB | 98.5 FM
  • Bangor — WWMJ | 95.7 FM
  • Presque Isle — WOZI | 101.9 FM

New Hampshire

  • Nashua — WFNQ | 106.3 FM
  • North Conway — WPKQ | 103.7 FM
  • Hampton — WSAK | 102.1 FM
  • Portsmouth — WSHK | 105.3 FM
  • Dover — WSHK | 105.3 FM
  • Concord — WNNH | 99.1 FM
  • Laconia — WLNH | 98.3 FM
  • Keene — WINQ | 98.7 FM
  • Claremont — WTSV | 94.3 FM, 94.5 FM/1230 AM ***

Vermont

  • Burlington — WEAV | 960 AM
  • Waterbury — WDEV | 96.1 FM, 96.5 FM, 98.3 FM, 101.9 FM/550 AM
  • Rutland — WDVT | 94.5 FM
  • Brattleboro — WINQ | 1490 AM

Connecticut

  • Hartford — WTIC | 1080 AM
  • Putnam — WINY | 1350 AM #
  • Greenwich — WGCH 1490 AM | 105.5 FM

New York

  • Rochester — WHTK | 1280 AM

* Red Sox postseason games may take precedence
** Games that conflict with the Red Sox air on WHTB | 1400 AM
*** Conflicting games air on WTSL | 1400 AM
# Day games only; no pre- or post-game coverage

