New England Patriots games are carried on radio stations in seven states across the Northeast. Here is a full list of all the cities and associated stations where you can listen to Patriots radio broadcasts, originating from the Patriots Radio Network flagship station WBZ-FM 98.5 in Boston.
Massachusetts
- Boston — WBZ-FM | 98.5 FM
- Springfield — WAQY | 102.1 FM
- Pittsfield — WBEC | 1420 AM
- Fitchburg — WPKZ | 1280 AM/105.3 FM
- North Adams — WNAW | 1230 AM
- New Bedford — WBSM | 1420 AM *
- Greenfield — WPVQ | 95.3 FM
- Fall River — WSAR | 1480 AM **
- Hyannis — WXTK | 95.1 FM
- Milford — WMRC | 101.3 FM/1490 AM
Rhode Island
- Providence — WPRO | 630 AM
- Providence — WEAN | 99.7 FM
Maine
- Portland — WBLM | 102.9 FM
- Augusta — WEBB | 98.5 FM
- Bangor — WWMJ | 95.7 FM
- Presque Isle — WOZI | 101.9 FM
New Hampshire
- Nashua — WFNQ | 106.3 FM
- North Conway — WPKQ | 103.7 FM
- Hampton — WSAK | 102.1 FM
- Portsmouth — WSHK | 105.3 FM
- Dover — WSHK | 105.3 FM
- Concord — WNNH | 99.1 FM
- Laconia — WLNH | 98.3 FM
- Keene — WINQ | 98.7 FM
- Claremont — WTSV | 94.3 FM, 94.5 FM/1230 AM ***
Vermont
- Burlington — WEAV | 960 AM
- Waterbury — WDEV | 96.1 FM, 96.5 FM, 98.3 FM, 101.9 FM/550 AM
- Rutland — WDVT | 94.5 FM
- Brattleboro — WINQ | 1490 AM
Connecticut
- Hartford — WTIC | 1080 AM
- Putnam — WINY | 1350 AM #
- Greenwich — WGCH 1490 AM | 105.5 FM
New York
- Rochester — WHTK | 1280 AM
* Red Sox postseason games may take precedence
** Games that conflict with the Red Sox air on WHTB | 1400 AM
*** Conflicting games air on WTSL | 1400 AM
# Day games only; no pre- or post-game coverage
