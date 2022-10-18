New England Patriots games are carried on radio stations in seven states across the Northeast. Here is a full list of all the cities and associated stations where you can listen to Patriots radio broadcasts, originating from the Patriots Radio Network flagship station WBZ-FM 98.5 in Boston.

Massachusetts

Boston — WBZ-FM | 98.5 FM

Springfield — WAQY | 102.1 FM

Pittsfield — WBEC | 1420 AM

Fitchburg — WPKZ | 1280 AM/105.3 FM

North Adams — WNAW | 1230 AM

New Bedford — WBSM | 1420 AM *

Greenfield — WPVQ | 95.3 FM

Fall River — WSAR | 1480 AM **

Hyannis — WXTK | 95.1 FM

Milford — WMRC | 101.3 FM/1490 AM

Rhode Island

Providence — WPRO | 630 AM

Providence — WEAN | 99.7 FM

Maine

Portland — WBLM | 102.9 FM

Augusta — WEBB | 98.5 FM

Bangor — WWMJ | 95.7 FM

Presque Isle — WOZI | 101.9 FM

New Hampshire

Nashua — WFNQ | 106.3 FM

North Conway — WPKQ | 103.7 FM

Hampton — WSAK | 102.1 FM

Portsmouth — WSHK | 105.3 FM

Dover — WSHK | 105.3 FM

Concord — WNNH | 99.1 FM

Laconia — WLNH | 98.3 FM

Keene — WINQ | 98.7 FM

Claremont — WTSV | 94.3 FM, 94.5 FM/1230 AM ***

Vermont

Burlington — WEAV | 960 AM

Waterbury — WDEV | 96.1 FM, 96.5 FM, 98.3 FM, 101.9 FM/550 AM

Rutland — WDVT | 94.5 FM

Brattleboro — WINQ | 1490 AM

Connecticut

Hartford — WTIC | 1080 AM

Putnam — WINY | 1350 AM #

Greenwich — WGCH 1490 AM | 105.5 FM

New York

Rochester — WHTK | 1280 AM

* Red Sox postseason games may take precedence

** Games that conflict with the Red Sox air on WHTB | 1400 AM

*** Conflicting games air on WTSL | 1400 AM

# Day games only; no pre- or post-game coverage