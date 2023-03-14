Coming off a disappointing season, the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do to get back into the playoff mix. That work starts in free agency, with several players up for new contracts and talent to be added to a squad that went just 8-9 a year ago.

The depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands at this point in the process. Players who are projected as starters have been marked accordingly (asterisk*), as are players currently not under contract for 2023 (italics).

So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.

Patriots 2023 depth chart

Quarterback

Mac Jones* (10)

Bailey Zappe (4)

Brian Hoyer (5): Released

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson* (38)

Ty Montgomery II (14)

Pierre Strong Jr. (35 | ST)

Kevin Harris (36)

J.J. Taylor (42)

Damien Harris (37): Unrestricted free agent

Wide receiver

DeVante Parker* (1)

Kendrick Bourne* (84)

Tyquan Thornton* (11)

Tre Nixon (82)

Lynn Bowden Jr. (86)

Matthew Slater (18 | ST)

Raleigh Webb (44 | ST)

Nelson Agholor (15): Unrestricted free agent

Jakobi Meyers (16): Signed by Las Vegas

Tight end

Hunter Henry* (85)

Matt Sokol (87)

Scotty Washington (88)

Jonnu Smith (81): Traded to Atlanta

Offensive tackles

Trent Brown* (77 | LT)

Conor McDermott* (75 | RT)

Calvin Anderson (--)

Andrew Stueber (64)

Isaiah Wynn (76): Unrestricted free agent

Yodny Cajuste (72): Restricted free agent

Marcus Cannon (61): Unrestricted free agent

Interior offensive line

Cole Strange* (69 | LG)

David Andrews* (60 | C)

Michael Onwenu* (71 | RG)

James Ferentz (65)

Kody Russey (66)

Chasen Hines (63)

Bill Murray (62)

Interior defensive line

Christian Barmore* (90)

Davon Godchaux* (92)

Deatrich Wise Jr.* (91)

Lawrence Guy Sr. (93)

Carl Davis Jr. (98)

Sam Roberts (96)

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70)

Daniel Ekuale (95): Unrestricted free agent

Defensive edge

Matthew Judon* (9)

Josh Uche (55)

Anfernee Jennings (58)

DaMarcus Mitchell (97 | ST)

Off-the-ball linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley* (8)

Jahlani Tavai* (48 | ST)

Raekwon McMillan (50 | ST)

Calvin Munson (43 | ST)

Terez Hall (59)

Olakunle Fatukasi (-- | ST)

Mack Wilson Sr. (30 | ST): Unrestricted free agent

Cornerback

Jonathan Jones* (31)

Jalen Mills* (2)

Jack Jones* (13)

Marcus Jones (25 | KR | PR)

Myles Bryant (27)

Shaun Wade (26)

Quandre Mosely (34)

Rodney Randle (--)

Joejuan Williams (33): Unrestricted free agent

Safety

Kyle Dugger* (23)

Adrian Phillips* (21)

Joshuah Bledsoe (24)

Brenden Schooler (41 | ST)

Brad Hawkins (29)

Jabrill Peppers (3): Unrestricted free agent

Cody Davis (22 | ST): Unrestricted free agent

Devin McCourty (32): Retired

Specialists