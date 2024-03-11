Patriots updated depth chart: Free agency edition

The New England Patriots’ self-proclaimed “new era” will kick into its highest gear yet this week: NFL free agency is upon us. Throughout the week and beyond, the team’s roster will therefore see constant movement both through addition and subtraction.

In order not to lose sight of any moves, please make sure to bookmark and regularly revisit our Patriots free agency tracker. When it comes to the team’s up-to-date roster, this is your place to be.

Patriots 90-man roster

Quarterback (2): Bailey Zappe (4), Nathan Rourke (13)

Running back (4): Rhamondre Stevenson (38), Kevin Harris (36), JaMycal Hasty (39), Ke’Shawn Vaughn (43)

Wide receiver (8): Kendrick Bourne (84), DeMario Douglas (81), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7), DeVante Parker (1), Tyquan Thornton (11), Kayshon Boutte (80), T.J. Luther (82), Kawaan Baker (--)

Tight end (2): Hunter Henry (85), La’Michael Pettway (46)

Offensive tackle (6): Chukwuma Okorafor (--), Calvin Anderson (76), Conor McDermott (75), Vederian Lowe (59), Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (72), Andrew Stueber (64)

Interior offensive line (6): Cole Strange (69), David Andrews (60), Sidy Sow (62), Jake Andrews (67), Atonio Mafi (68), Michael Jordan (--)

Interior defensive line (8): Christian Barmore (90), Davon Godchaux (92), Deatrich Wise Jr. (91), Keion White (99), Daniel Ekuale (95), Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70), Sam Roberts (96), Trysten Hill (97)

Defensive edge (2): Matthew Judon (9), William Bradley-King (52)

Linebacker (4): Ja’Whaun Bentley (8), Jahlani Tavai (48), Raekwon McMillan (50), Joe Giles-Harris (44)

Cornerback (8): Christian Gonzalez (6), Jonathan Jones (31), Marcus Jones (25 | PR | KR), Alex Austin (28), Shaun Wade (26), Marco Wilson (19), Isaiah Bolden (29), Azizi Hearn (42)

Safety (4): Kyle Dugger (23), Jabrill Peppers (3), Marte Mapu (30), Joshuah Bledsoe (24)

Specialists (4): Chad Ryland (37 | K), Bryce Baringer (17 | P | H), Joe Cardona (49 | LS), Brenden Schooler (41)

The Patriots roster has seen some big-name movement since the start of the NFL offseason in early February, none bigger than the trade that sent former starting quarterback Mac Jones to Jacksonville. In addition, veterans Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips, J.C. Jackson and Chris Board have also been shown the door; they have been released.

As for the remaining roster, there are some areas of strength especially on the defensive side of the ball. The offense, meanwhile, can be classified a work in progress from the very top — the quarterback position — down.

Patriots free agents

Unrestricted free agents (13): TE Pharaoh Brown, OT Trent Brown, CB Myles Bryant, ST Cody Davis, RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Mike Gesicki, ED Anfernee Jennings, S Jalen Mills, OL Michael Onwenu, WR Jalen Reagor, OT Riley Reiff, ED Josh Uche, LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Restricted free agents (1): LB Terez Hall

Exclusive rights free agents (2): ST Christian Elliss, WR Tre Nixon

New England already took care of one of its marquee free agents, using the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger. The other big one to watch is offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.