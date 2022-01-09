NFL playoff schedule: Patriots will enter wild card round on Saturday

The New England Patriots do not yet know their upcoming opponent for the NFL wild card playoffs, but they do know that they will enter the tournament on Saturday, Jan. 15. The league announced its wild card schedule during the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders — a game that will decide where New England will play.

The Patriots will keep the fifth seed in the AFC in case of a Chargers win and go to Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. ET. They will drop to the sixth spot if the Raiders come away victoriously and travel to Buffalo at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The full schedule looks as follows:

Saturday, January 15

AFC: 4:30 p.m. ET 5 (Las Vegas/New England) at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. ET 6 (L.A. Chargers/New England) at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: 1:00 p.m. ET 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. ET 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. ET 7 (Las Vegas/Pittsburgh) at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC: 8:15 p.m. ET 5 Arizona at 4 L.A. Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)