New England Patriots links 9/14/22 - Clean-up on Week 1; Moving on to Pittsburgh

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: The Patriots signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.
- Mike Dussault reports Jonathan Jones was back in the lineup on Sunday, where his impact was immediate.
- Press Conferrences: Nick Caley - Brian Belichick - DeMarcus Covington - Ross Douglas - Steve Belichick - Matt Patricia - Vinnie Sunseri - Joe Judge - Troy Brown - Cam Achord - Jerod Mayo - Mike Pellegrino.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 1 at Miami Dolphins. (3.32 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 9/13: Takeaways from Dolphins loss & plotting a course forward. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian reports Matt Patricia and Joe Judge laud Mac Jones’ toughness.
- Nick O’Malley passes along a report that Kendrick Bourne’s benching stemmed from him being late to a meeting. Jeff Howe reports that things should be smoothed over soon, with Bourne’s playing time expected to increase moving forward.
- Nick O’Malley hears praise from WR coach Troy Brown: What Kendrick Bourne did in 2 snaps that was ‘a true sign of being a professional’.
- Dakota Randall notes Mike Tomlin used the word ‘legendary’ to describe Matthew Slater.
- Nick Goss posts the NFL Week 2 odds and is shocked by the opening spread for Pats-Steelers.
- NBC Sports Boston previews Week 2. “Even with T.J. Watt out in Week 2, Steelers should be able to take advantage of a slow Patriots offense.” (2.41 min. video)
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Mac Jones’ back may be okay, but can Patriots offense be fixed? Three turnovers and only seven points is not a winning formula in today’s NFL.
- Tyler Milliken highlights 98.5 Sports Hub guest Mike Reiss: Patriots didn’t lose because of play-calling, it was execution.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots don’t need a play caller in training: Matt Patricia is fighting an uphill battle trying to be an offensive play caller on the fly.
- Mike Reiss cleans out his Pats-Fins notebook from Week 1: Based on their preseason performance the Patriots moved the ball better than expected...They also ran it better than expected. But they still came away with just seven points. The primary reason: They didn’t finish drives and their mistakes were catastrophic (-3 turnover differential). So the biggest takeaway is before the Patriots can learn how to win games, they have to learn how not to lose them. /Preach!
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Pats-Dolphins snap counts: Offense and Defense.
- Nick Stevens offers some positives to take from the Patriots’ Week 1 loss.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots eyeing worst start in 21 years. /C’mon man...
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie Watch: Patriots rookies provide little support in Week 1.
- Tom E. Curran continues to find it odd that Bill Belichick is highlighting silver linings with his team after Sunday’s Week 1 loss. /We’re on to Pittsburgh.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Matthew Judon is proving to be a leader on and off the field in his second season with the Patriots. ‘Not going to hang hat after one loss.’
- Sean T. McGuire relays Albert Breer suggesting Belichick’s post-game comments “might have indicated” the team’s confidence already is starting to waiver. “I think it means, you wonder if he thinks the team is on the ledge right now... like if he’s worried the confidence of the team could be shattered...” /Gee, sounds so solid.
- Tony Massarotti says it sure feels like Mac Jones has been set up to fail, on the field and off.
- Dakota Randall suggests Trent Brown is lying when the left tackle insists he loves playing for New England.
- Nick O’Malley finds it was a rough week across the league for a number of former Patriots: Chase Winovich rides bench in Browns debut.
- Charlotte Edmonds has the story of the new mascot addition to the AFC in Cleveland: Brownie the Elf.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) 2022 NFL Week 2 announcer assignments. Patriots at Steelers: CBS Ian Eagle and Charles Davis.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 2 referee assignments. Patriots-Steelers: Land Clark.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 1. Patriots: Mac Jones has regressed thanks to his surroundings: All the progress Jones made in his rookie season is out the window thanks to whatever Bill Belichick decided to do with the offense. [More].
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Why Lamar Jackson’s contract stalemate with the Ravens will continue another year.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Secret superstars for Week 1. No Pats.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) NFL Week 1 ‘Players of the Week’. No Pats.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Rodgers preaches patience with Packers: Green Bay’s passing offense struggled in a season-opening loss to the Vikings. /Huh. Thought the Pats were the only team who lost in Week 1.
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Lamar’s deal, bad coaching decisions, contenders to pretenders.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The worst coaching decisions in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
Loading comments...