Patriots host defensive tackles Carl Davis, Daviyon Nixon for workouts

Two free agents visited Gillette Stadium to begin the week, including a familiar face.

The New England Patriots worked out defensive tackles Carl Davis and Daviyon Nixon on Monday, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Davis, 31, had been released by New England ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline in August. The veteran nose made 36 appearances in the regular season with the organization dating back to 2020. Davis totaled 33 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery as well as seven starts over that span. Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft at No. 90 overall, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Iowa product made previous stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released from the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad at the end of October.

Nixon, 24, entered the league with the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. Pick No. 158 overall by way of Iowa Western Community College and the Hawkeyes has appeared in 14 career games. Nixon stands with 15 tackles and a half-sack through 144 snaps on defense. After clearing waivers last December, he spent one week on the Seattle active roster. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound former unanimous All-American has remained unsigned since then.

The practice squad includes an open spot following the promotion of defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and the reversion of offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

At 2-7, the Patriots will travel to face the Colts next Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. Kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.