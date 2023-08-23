Patriots reportedly waive former Panthers nose tackle Marquan McCall due to failed physical

Marquan McCall’s stint with the New England Patriots has ended before it could begin.

The organization waived the former Carolina Panthers nose tackle due to a knee issue that was flagged during his onboarding physical on Wednesday, sources told NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

McCall, 24, was claimed the afternoon prior after playing 36 defensive snaps through two games this preseason.

The 6-foot-3, 345-pound University of Kentucky product made Carolina’s 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He went on to appear in 16 games last regular season while recording 15 tackles, including a pair for loss, as well as one quarterback hit.

New England now stands with an opening on the 90-man roster after previously waiving injured wide receiver Tre Nixon in a corresponding move.

McCall, who had been assigned No. 97, was not present for the final practice outside Gillette Stadium leading up to the preseason finale at Nissan Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans host Friday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.