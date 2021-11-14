It took him 138 catches, but Jakobi Meyers has finally caught the first touchdown of his career: the third-year wide receiver was able to take a short pass into the end zone during the New England Patriots’ blowout win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Needless to say that his teammates were pretty happy for Meyers. In fact, seemingly the entire team left the bench to celebrate with him.

The Patriots’ on-field video team captured the scenes:

“You know what’s crazy?” Meyers said after the game. “The fact that everyone celebrated with me means more than the touchdown. Just, I feel like it says a lot about your teammates and what they think of you and just the fact that we were all there. I know they’ve been waiting on it. They’ve been real patient.”

Meyers caught a total of four passes during the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns, and the final one was the one that saw him get into the end zone. The pass did not come from starting quarterback Mac Jones, however, but from backup Brian Hoyer.

Still, Jones was pretty happy either way.

“It was great. I was super excited,” he said after the game. “I think Jakobi is a great teammate and he’s a great team player and that’s much deserved and he’s going to get more. From here, hopefully we just keep stacking them up and there will be a bunch. We are really happy to be able to play together and hopefully we’ll play together for a long time.”

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who himself caught a TD on Sunday, also spoke highly about the play made by his teammate.

“I think it was just the highlight of the game,” Bourne said. “I told him he might go on a touchdown streak now. It was just dope for him, breaking a tackle too and making a play.”