While the New England Patriots were gathered in the end zone to celebrate the first touchdown of Jakobi Meyers’ three-year career, the Cleveland Browns focused on one of their own: defensive back Troy Hill remained on the ground after the play due to injury.

Hill had hurt his neck while trying to tackle Meyers on the play, and was unable to get back to his feet again. He remained down for multiple minutes and eventually had to leave the field on a stretcher.

During his postgame press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also extended his well-wishes towards the 30-year-old.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with Troy Hill,” he said. “You know, it’s always something that none of us ever want to see, and so he was here very briefly but hope that he’s okay, along with Baker [Mayfield] and [Anthony] Schwartz and whoever else.”

Meyers also shared his thoughts on the injury after the game.

“It was a mix of emotions,” he said. “Troy Hill getting hurt, that kind of dampened it a little bit. I feel bad for him and wish him a speedy recovery.”

A seven-year veteran, Hill spent a few days in December 2015 with the Patriots. The team had claimed him off waivers after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals, but parted ways with him just five days later. He joined the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he spent six total seasons. He joined the Browns earlier this year as a free agent.

The team announced after the game that Hill has movement in his extremities but that he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.