The New England Patriots need a quick turnaround following their dominant 45-7 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. After all, they will play on Thursday Night Football: the Patriots will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

The two teams are heading into the contest in different positions. While New England has won four straight and is looking like one of the best teams in football right now, the Falcons are 4-5 and coming off a 43-3 beatdown at the hands of Dallas. Having lost two of its last three games, Atlanta has yet to move above .500 at one point in the season.

Accordingly, the oddsmakers see the Patriots as the clear road favorites heading into the game. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, New England is favored by 6 points with the over/under set at 47. Given that home field advantage is usually worth a field-goal advantage, one can see that the two clubs are certainly not considered equals in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

