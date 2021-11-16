The New England Patriots celebrated their fourth straight win on Sunday, defeating the visiting Cleveland Browns with a final score of 45-7. It was a complete domination on the Patriots’ part, which is why there were plenty of smiles going around in the locker room after the game.

As always, the Patriots’ in-house video production team was present to capture the action: from players congratulating one another, to Bill Belichick addressing the team, to Matthew Slater breaking down the postgame huddle.

“Alright, fellas, that’s a great job. That’s a great job all the way across the board. Good week. Played the game the way we wanted to play it,” Belichick told his men before praising his offense for manufacturing three drive of 90-plus yards.

Belichick, however, was quick to remind his team of the challenge ahead: with the Atlanta Falcons coming up on Thursday Night Football, he told the players that it would be Wednesday night for them already (relative to if the game was played on Sunday).

Slater’s postgame speech, meanwhile, included him telling the team that is at its best when performing as one body.

“We’re at our best when each member is doing their designed jobs,” he said. “One team, one body now.”