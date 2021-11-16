Mac Jones has turned heads so far during his first season in the NFL. The 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft is far and away the best of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round, and has led the New England Patriots to a 6-4 record while getting more comfortable — and better — each week.

Jones’ performance also was not lost on one of the league’s top defensive backs. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Jones, and how he defied pre-draft expectations despite being more of a “throwback” quarterback compared to others currently dominating the NFL:

Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

Ten games into his career, Jones has completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 2,333 yards as well as 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Fitting well into the Patriots’ offensive system, he has looked like a legitimate franchise quarterback despite not having the dual-threat qualities many NFL teams are currently looking for.

Mathieu, for one, also seems to see Jones in that light.