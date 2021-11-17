The exact nature of Bill Belichick’s contract with the New England Patriots remains known only to those working in the highest ranks at One Patriot Place, but there is no question he is getting paid quite handsomely. In fact, according to research by Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen, Belichick is the highest-earning coach in all of U.S. sports.

The 69-year-old, who has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, is apparently earning an average annual salary of $18 million:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots (Average annual salary: $18 million) Belichick’s 31 playoff wins are 11 more than any other NFL head coach. He trails Don Shula by 42 for most regular season wins.

Belichick takes the top spot on a list dominated by NFL coaches. Following him are the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ($14 million), the New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton ($14 million), and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid ($12 million). The first non-NFL coach is Gregg Popovich of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs with a salary of $11.5 million per year.

Football coaches at the professional or collegiate level are filling 17 of the top 25 spots on the list:

Belichick leading the pack does not come as a surprise, though. Not only is he the architect of the only dynasty of the NFL’s salary cap era, he still continues to be the best coach in the country’s biggest sports even after two decades leading the Patriots.