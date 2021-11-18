Ever since the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in comeback fashion in Super Bow 51, the phrase 28-3 has become synonymous with that game. New England, after all, was able to overcome a 28-3 deficit in the late third quarter to beat the Falcons that day: the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to win their fifth Lombardi Trophy.

With the Patriots visiting Atlanta this week for the two team’s Week 11 meeting, there is no escaping 28-3 again. Literally: the universe itself is forcing it upon us.

How? As Dalton Mullinax of the Weather Channel pointed out earlier today, there will be a partial lunar eclipse after the game. The length of that eclipse? 3 hours, 28 minutes.

It’s the longest such event in 580 years, according to NASA:

The upcoming eclipse will be visible throughout much of the globe where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse, including North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region. North America will have the best location to see the entirety of the eclipse. The partial eclipse will begin a little after 1:00 a.m. CST on Nov 19 (11:00 pm PST on Nov 18.), reaching its maximum at 3:00 a.m. CST. Depending on your local time zone, it’ll happen earlier or later in the evening for you. It will last 3 hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest partial eclipse of this century and the longest in 580 years.

Whether or not that is a sign for the Patriots’ game versus the Falcons on Thursday Night Football remains to be seen. One thing cannot be denied, though: the universe has some pretty good comedic timing.