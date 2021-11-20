With the New England Patriots on a five-game winning and playing some high-quality offensive football along the way, quarterback Mac Jones has now emerged as the frontrunner to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The first-round draft pick has overtaken Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was the betting favorite earlier during the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the two are head and shoulders above the other first-year players on this side of the ball:

Through 11 games this season, Jones has hit on 245 of his 349 pass attempts for a completion rate of 70.2 percent — third highest in the NFL. He threw for 2,540 yards as well as 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. No other first-year quarterback is coming close in terms of production, which in turn puts the 15th overall selection in a favorable position to end the year as its top offensive rookie.

At this point in time, Chase is the only real competition. The fifth pick of this year’s draft has caught 44 passes for 835 and 7 scores. While those numbers are impressive, Jones’ recent emergence plus the value of the quarterback position relative to all others have now cost him the top spot in the eyes of the bookmakers.