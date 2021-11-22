The New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans are two of the top teams in the AFC. The 7-4 Patriots jumped into the AFC East lead and the No. 3 seed in the conference over the weekend, while the 8-3 Titans remain the No. 1 seed — for now.

The two clubs are entering their upcoming matchup at Gillette Stadium in slightly different positions, after all. After the Patriots won 25-0 in Atlanta on Thursday Night Football to extend their winning streak to a league-best five games, the Titans were upset 22-13 by Houston on Sunday.

The recent development of the two teams now has the oddsmakers see New England as the favorite heading into Week 12. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are favored by 5.5 points with the over/under set at 44.5. Bill Belichick’s team might be the underdog as far as year-long record is concerned, but the odds work in its favor.

NFL Week 12 spreads

