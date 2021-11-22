Bill Belichick reveals his Thanksgiving side dish motto: ‘Starch me up!’

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Bill Belichick has now revealed his side dish motto: “Starch me up!”

Appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning, the New England Patriots’ head coach was asked about the one side dish he would take over all the others. His answer? Potatoes in all their shapes and forms.

“Oh boy. It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes,” Belichick said. “I’ll go with whatever; mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked ... Load ‘em up. Load ‘em up. ... Throw some butter on there. Starch me up!”

Belichick will have at least some time to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family this week. The Patriots are once again not scheduled to play during the holiday, after all, with their last appearance taking place in 2012 against the New York Jets.

They will not return to the field until Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.