New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy played one of the best games of his career against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Not only did he register a team-high eight tackles, the veteran defender also had a pair of sacks and returned a fourth-quarter interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

Van Noy was the poster child of the Patriots’ 25-0 win, and a realistic candidate to be named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week. However, the award went to another player instead.

As was announced by the league on Wednesday morning, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has received the honor for the second time in his career. Jones recorded five tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his team’s 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With Jones winning the trophy instead of Van Noy, the Patriots remain at two such awards: kicker Nick Folk was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of Week 5, with safety Adrian Phillips winning it for Week 8.