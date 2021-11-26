The Buffalo Bills’ 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving day came at a cost. As was confirmed by the team on Friday, star cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL against the Saints and will miss the remainder of the season because of the injury.

White hurt his knee in the second quarter of Thursday’s game, going down without any opposing contact. While he was originally listed as questionable to return to the contest, he was later ruled out. Follow-up tests now confirmed the ACL tear, costing White the rest of his fifth NFL season — and the Bills defense its number one cornerback.

In 11 games so far this season, White has allowed only 31 catches on 58 targets for 305 yards, per Pro Football Focus. While he did not surrender a single touchdown, he did register an interception as well as one forced fumble and one recovery.

With White headed towards season-ending injured reserve, the Bills’ cornerback depth chart will be tested. The team has Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson as its other starter-level CBs, with Siran Neal, Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis serving as depth options behind them.

The Bills’ next game will be a pivotal AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 6.