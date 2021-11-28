Their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans was a grind, but at the end of the day the New England Patriots still came away victoriously in quite convincing fashion: the Patriots beat Tennessee with a final score of 36-13.

The victory does not just improve New England’s record to 8-4 on the year, it also wrapped up their sixth undefeated November under head coach Bill Belichick:

2021: 4-0

2017: 3-0

2012: 3-0

2007: 3-0

2004: 4-0

2003: 4-0

In each of those previous five seasons, the Patriots made it at least to the AFC Championship Game; they reached the Super Bowl in four of them (2003, 2004, 2007, 2017). Obviously, though, every year is different and this New England team has yet to prove it can keep up its momentum and eventually play successful postseason football.

Still, the Patriots are playing some good football at their moment — their 4-0 November is proof of that.