Coming off their sixth straight win — a 36-13 victory over Tennessee — the New England Patriots need to turn the page quickly. After all, a pivotal Week 13 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills awaits: the Patriots will travel to Western New York and fight for the AFC East lead on Monday Night Football.

While New England enters the contest at 8-4 and in the current top spot in their division, Buffalo is 7-4 and could retake the lead with a victory. Needless to say that the high-stakes battle will be one of the biggest games of the week — and arguably the Patriots’ most important game since Tom Brady’s departure following the 2019 season.

The contest projects to be a close one, and the oddsmakers agree. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are listed as 3-point underdogs with the over/under set at 45. Given that home field advantage is usually worth three points one can see how tight the game is expected to be.

NFL Week 13 spreads

