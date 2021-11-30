Even though they were missing multiple starters on both sides of the ball, the Tennessee Titans played a competitive game against the New England Patriots in Week 12. Ultimately, though, the Patriots prevailed and ended up winning 36-13 — their sixth straight win in a row.

Needless to say that there were a lot of smiles in the locker room after the game, and the Patriots’ in-house camera crew was there to capture them. The most notable moments involved head coach Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne, who both had fun with the wide receiver’s stiff-arm on his 41-yard touchdown reception.

Belichick also addressed his men, praising the offense for not turning the football over and the defense for registering four takeaways.

“It’s a good win,” Belichick told the team. “They were what we thought they would be. Mentally and physically tough, they battled us all the way. But you just out-executed them. There’s going to be games like that, that’s what it’s going to be. It was a nice job today. Let’s get ready to go Monday night.”

Monday night will see the Patriots travel to Buffalo take on the Bills in a pivotal AFC East showdown.