Matthew Judon has been a tremendous addition to the New England Patriots. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, who signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract with the team during the offseason, is the Patriots’ most disruptive pass rusher and a big reason for their defensive renaissance this season.

On top of his on-field contributions, Judon has also emerged as a tone-setter off the field — just take a look at the following Tweet:

So @BournePoly11 and I been at @Target this whole time and we didn’t know it. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 30, 2021

While the Tweet may seem a bit odd in a vacuum, the Patriots linebacker actually referenced an earlier one by Pro Football Focus. The outlet had shared a quote by one of its writers after the Patriots’ free agency spending spree, comparing the team’s shopping tour to visiting Target “instead of going and buying nice things.”

So far this season, the Patriots’ offseason investments have paid off quite a bit. Judon is the Patriots’ leader in sacks and playing at an All-Pro level, while the player also mentioned in the Tweet — wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — is leading the team in receiving yards.

Looks like the shopping trip to Target was a pretty good one for the Patriots.