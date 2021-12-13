The New England Patriots won seven straight games heading into their Week 14 bye, the longest such streak in the NFL. Now at 9-4, they are the top playoff seed in the AFC as well as the leaders of their division. They are one of the hottest teams in football, leading the league with a +150 point differential.

And yet, the oddsmakers do not see them beat the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. According to numbers provided DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are entering the primetime matchup in Indianapolis as 2-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 46.

A loss in Indianapolis would likely drop New England down the AFC standings, and open the door for 7-6 Buffalo to make up some ground in the AFC East. Likewise, a win would help the Patriots stay atop and give them considerable momentum for their final three-game stretch of the regular season.

