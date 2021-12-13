Bill Belichick on injured Patriots Adrian Phillips and Damien Harris: ‘We’ll see’

The New England Patriots’ bye week came at an opportune time to allow a long list of ailing players some time off. There still are some questions left open with the team returning to Gillette Stadium on Monday, especially in regards to two players: safety Adrian Phillips and running back Damien Harris.

Phillips and Harris both left last week’s contest versus the Buffalo Bills due to injury. While the former appeared to hurt his knee on a pass breakup in the late fourth quarter, the latter left the game twice because of a hamstring issue. Neither returned.

On Monday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about them.

“We haven’t done anything since [the Bills game], so we’ll see how things are progressing once we get out there,” he said.

The Patriots did not practice during their bye, instead giving players off from Thursday through Sunday. The players are back at Gillette Stadium, but will not hit the practice fields until Tuesday. That first practice of the week will give some clarity about the statuses of Harris, Phillips and the rest of the roster.

New England will release its first injury report later that day. The Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will face off on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.