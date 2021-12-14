While New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is well on his way to winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, his successor at the University of Alabama was honored as the outstanding performer in college football: Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young is the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Young was Jones’ backup last season, and the Patriots’ passer pointed out this week that the two remain close even with one of them now in the NFL.

“I text him probably once a week, or more than that, and just talk to him and all that,” Jones said during a recent appearance on WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria. “I am super happy for him and his family. I think that’s something that is just really cool.”

Jones came close to winning the Heisman Trophy himself last year, but eventually lost out against another Alabama player, wide receiver DeVonta Smith. This allowed Young to become the first quarterback in the school’s history to win the prestigious award.

“We’ve had great quarterbacks there and to be the first quarterback to win, it’s a big deal,” said Jones. “He definitely deserves it and he’s fought really hard this year. They had the early loss and after that he’s played the best he can. That’s all you can ask for and he’s a great teammate to me, too. I am super happy for him.”