Shortly after releasing their first injury report of the week on Tuesday, the New England Patriots issued an update: quarterback Mac Jones was added to the list due to a left thumb injury. The issue did not stop the rookie from participating fully in practice, though.

Jones’ status did not change on Wednesday, and it seems unlikely that his injured thumb will hinder him in any noticeable way with the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts only three days away. The young QB said so himself during a press conference later on Wednesday, noting that there would be nothing wrong with his thumb.

Jones was spotted wearing a glove on his left hand for protection in practice, something he claimed he was primarily doing for a non-injury-related reason: “All the other quarterbacks are wearing gloves, so I wanted to copy them.”

The Patriots’ game in Indianapolis is scheduled to be kicked off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.