NFL playoff picture: Patriots lose No. 1 seed in the AFC after Chiefs’ win on Thursday, at least for now

At least for now, the New England Patriots’ stay atop the AFC is over. The Kansas City Chiefs, who entered the weekend with a 9-4 record just like the Patriots, have taken over the top spot following their Thursday night overtime win versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

At 10-4, the Chiefs are the new number one seed in the conference — for now:

While the two-time reigning AFC champions are now leading the conference, both the Patriots and the Titans are in a position to overtake them again over the weekend: the two teams own tiebreakers over the Chiefs, meaning that they would leap-frog them in the standings in case they also win their Week 15 games.

The Patriots will take on the Colts on the road on Saturday, while the Titans will travel to Pittsburgh to play the 6-6-1 Steelers.