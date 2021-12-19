Carson Wentz was not happy early in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. Not only was the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback sacked for a loss of eight yards on a 3rd-and-10 play, he also had an apparent disagreement with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

The two were having a little heated chat after the play:

Matt Judon and Carson Wentz spotted jawing after a play.



Judon said little about the incident during his press conference following New England’s 27-17 loss.

“Carson’s a good guy. He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me,” New England’s sack leaders noted.

Wentz also did not go into any details, but he offered a bit more information than Judon.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on the football field before. Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars. Guys’ hands need to be at their sides, let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up as I expect a lot of people would.”

The Patriots’ game versus the Colts was a heated affair overall. At one point in the third quarter both New England safety Kyle Dugger and Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were ejected.

The Patriots ended up losing 27-17 to drop to 9-5 on the year.