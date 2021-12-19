The Indianapolis Colts had to face the New England Patriots in Week 15 without their starting center. Ryan Kelly was ruled out of the game after officially being listed as questionable due to a knee ailment, illness and personal matter.

That personal matter, as it later turned out, was a tragic one: Kelly and his wife, Emma, lost their unborn child the day before the game. As Emma wrote on Instagram on Sunday, she was 19 weeks into her pregnancy.

After the contest, two members of the Patriots opened their postgame press conferences by extending their condolences to Kelly and his family.

“Quick, before we get going, I just want to say our thoughts and prayers and our hearts are with Ryan Kelly and his wife going through what they’re going through,” said Patriots center David Andrews.

“First of all, I’d like to extend my sympathy to Ryan and his family. Our hearts go out to him,” added head coach Bill Belichick a short time later.

The Colts ended up winning with a final score of 27-17, but the result of the game is trivial compared to the personal tragedy suffered by Kelly and his wife.