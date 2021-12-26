The New England Patriots played some bad football against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, falling 33-21 to their division rivals. The Patriots struggled in all three phases, but it was the defense that allowed its opponent to do something no team has ever accomplished against a squad led by head coach Bill Belichick.

According to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, the Bills became the first ever team to go without a punt against Belichick in 474 games, including playoffs. Yes, even the disastrous defensive performance in Super Bowl 52 was not as bad in this regard.

The Bills’ drives ended either with points or by giving up the ball on downs or at the end of the half. The drive chart from the game therefore reads like this:

Touchdown

Field goal

Downs

Touchdown

End of Half

Field goal

Touchdown

Touchdown

End of game

The Patriots defense obviously was not helped out by its offense and special teams, though. The Bills started in New England territory twice and had an average starting field position at their own 32-yard line. For comparison, the Patriots, on average, started at their own 20.

Still, the unit had opportunities to get off the field. It just couldn’t do it.