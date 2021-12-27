The New England Patriots may have lost two straight games but they are still listed as the heavy betting favorite for their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots open as 15.5-point road favorites — the biggest spread in the league this week.
It is not hard to see why the oddsmakers like New England in this game. Despite their back-to-back defeats, the Patriots still have a superior team and coaching staff. They are 9-6 for a reason, while the Jaguars are headed straight for their second straight No. 1 overall draft pick — all while having fired their head coach, Urban Meyer, earlier this month.
The Patriots may not have been playing their best football since coming out of their Week 14 bye, but they sure face a golden opportunity to turn their fortunes around in Jacksonville.
The over/under for the contest has been set at 42.5.
NFL Week 17 spreads
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Loading comments...