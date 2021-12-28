NFL adapts Covid-19 protocols, shortens quarantine time from 10 to 5 days

One day after the CDC updated its quarantine recommendations to shorten quarantine for individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 to five days, the NFL has followed suit. The league and its players union have agreed to adopt the five-day quarantine as well.

The updated rule will apply to all players who test positive but are asymptomatic regardless of their vaccination status.

As a result, unvaccinated players who tested positive for the Coronavirus as late as today will now have a chance to suit up this week. This group includes quarterback Carson Wentz and linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Being allowed to return is not contingent solely on being asymptomatic, though. Five days need to have passed since the initial positive test, as well as at least 24 hours since a last fever. Other symptoms need to have either been resolved or improved, while a team doctor has to clear the player in question before a return.

Still, the updated rules make it easier for players to return soon — especially those not vaccinated who would have been subject to the 10-day quarantine.