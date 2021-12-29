Legendary NFL coach, color commentator and video game namesake John Madden has passed away. The 85-year-old died in his home in Pleasanton, CA on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots released a statement on behalf of team owner Robert Kraft shortly after the news broke:

I can’t think of a more iconic football personality over the past half century than John Madden. For generations of fans, he was known as a Hall of Fame football coach, a broadcaster who had a unique way of describing the game and as a namesake for one of the most popular video games ever. For Patriots fans, I think many of us will remember him best for his call of our first Super Bowl championship 20 years ago. His presence will be missed, but he will never be forgotten. My sincerest sympathies to the Madden family and all who are mourning his loss.

A former linebacker who coached at Allan Hancock community college and San Diego State, Madden rose to prominence as head coach of the Oakland Raiders between 1969 and 1978. He helped bring seven division championships and a Super Bowl to Oakland, and never had a losing season before announcing his retirement at just 42.

Following his coaching career, Madden went into broadcasting — New England’s first Super Bowl win was among his assignments — and also lent his liking to the EA Sports Madden NFL series.