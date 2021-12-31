J.C. Jackson is an All-Pro... at least according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. Barnwell released his NFL All-Pro squad earlier this week, and the New England Patriots’ number one cornerback is one of three players listed at the position.

Jackson joins the Dallas Cowboys’s Trevon Diggs and the Atlanta Falcons’ A.J. Terrell:

Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

J.C. Jackson, Patriots

A.J. Terrell, Falcons [...] The Patriots played more zone than in years past during their seven-game winning streak, but when they’ve been in man coverage, they’ve been more comfortable letting Jackson take the other team’s top receiver now that Stephon Gilmore is in Carolina. Jackson, a 2018 undrafted free agent, is tied for the league lead alongside Diggs with 21 pass breakups.

A former rookie free agent who joined the Patriots after going undrafted in 2018, Jackson has developed into one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. Leading the league in interception since his arrival, including seven this season, he has taken over as New England’s CB1 following the trade that sent Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers.