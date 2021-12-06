After filing to get the trademark “MJ10,” it looks like Pats QB Mac Jones has now also filed for “Mac10.” pic.twitter.com/AassGgvspm

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has recently filed trademarks for a pair of nicknames. In late November, the rookie filed to protect “MJ10” — a moniker quite similar to the “TB12” carried by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

On December 1, according to a screenshot shared by Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Jones’ attorney filed another trademark request: “Mac10.”

According to the filing, the intention is to use “Mac10” on various products — including shirts, pants, hats, athletic wear and beanies.

The Patriots’ first-round draft pick earlier this year, Jones has taken the NFL by storm since beating out incumbent Cam Newton for the starting quarterback position over the summer. The Alabama product has started all 12 games so far, and played at a level worthy of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year recognition.

Looking very much like the Patriots’ quarterback of the future, Jones appears to be on his way to help fill the void created when Tom Brady left after the 2019 season.