The New England Patriots’ offensive game plan against the Buffalo Bills was as simple as efficient: run the ball, run the ball, and then, just in case the defense forgot, run the ball a bit more.

Not counting two kneel-downs to end the game, the Patriots ran the football 44 times for 230 yards and a touchdown en route to a 14-10 victory. For comparison, quarterback Mac Jones was asked to drop back to throw the football just three times all night.

Jones completed two of his passes for 19 yards, prompting linebacker Matthew Judon to take a playful jab at him after the game.

“Just hats off to the offense, really everybody, probably besides Mac,” Judon said during his postgame press conference. “He didn’t really do anything besides hand the ball off.”

Judon does have a point: Jones’ main responsibility on the day was making calls at the line of scrimmage and then handing off the ball to the running back. Given the challenging conditions at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, however, that plan turned out to be the right one.

New England now owns a 9-4 record as well as the number one spots in both the AFC and the AFC East. The Bills, meanwhile, have dropped to 7-5 and are also at a disadvantage due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.