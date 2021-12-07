The New England Patriots are headed into their Week 14 bye with plenty of momentum on their side. After all, they celebrated a big road win in Buffalo in Week 13: now at 9-4 they sit atop not just the AFC East but the conference as a whole. Their division rivals, meanwhile, have dropped to 7-5 after the 14-10 loss.

The gap between the two clubs could grow even further this week, at least according to the oddsmakers: according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are headed into their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3-point underdogs.

The Bills losing to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would drop them to 7-6 on the year — two full games behind the Patriots and with a disadvantage in the head-to-head comparison. New England could therefore emerge from Week 14 as big winners even without actually taking the field itself.

NFL Week 14 spreads

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals